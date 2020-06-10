No Spanish club will be allowed fans in stadiums before others

The Spanish government will rule out any attempts by clubs to allow fans into stadiums until all teams in a position to do so.

The news is outlined on the front page of Wednesday’s edition of Diario AS, which claims that the government will ensure uniformity across football for allowing fans back into stadiums.

The top two divisions of Spanish football get back underway this week following a three-month suspension following the outbreak of coronavirus, but all matches will initially be played behind closed doors.

There are said to be several clubs who are exploring the possibilities of allowing reduced capacities at their stadiums in order to comply with the social distancing measures across the country.

A report last week in El Mundo Deportivo claimed Espanyol are said to be hopeful of allowing one third of their RCDE Stadium capacity to be utilised before the end of the season, which could mean that between 12,000 and 15,000 spectators will be allowed to attend games.

The Catalan club are said to be drawing up a protocol for their plans which will then be forwarded to the relevant authorities who may be opt to give it the green light.