Juanfran set for Atletico Madrid return

Former Atletico de Madrid defender Juanfran Torres is set to return to the club after his retirement from playing.

As reported by Marca, the full-back is set to hang up his boots at the end of 2020 when his contract at Brazilian club Sao Paulo – whom he joined last summer after leaving Atleti – expires.

It is highlighted how Juanfran shares a close relationship with Atleti’s CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín and he is keen to be part of the club’s sporting direction, currently headed by Andrea Berta.

The 35-year-old, who began his career at Real Madrid, has amassed over 300 appearances for Los Rojiblancos since a January 2011 move from Osasuna.

Juanfran has still maintained his level of performance over recent years despite his age and was selected at right-back across 29 matches last campaign.

During his stint with Atleti the defender has won a variety of trophies including a league title, two Europa League titles, two European Super Cups, a Copa del Rey and a Spanish Supercopa, alongside participating in two Champions League finals.

Another former Atleti stalwart is set to return to the coaching staff this summer with Gabi Fernandez forming part of Diego Simeone’s team.