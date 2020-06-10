Inter striker Lautaro Martinez’s release clause expires in July

Barcelona are intent on landing Inter striker Lautaro Martinez this summer but his €111m release clause expires on 7 July.

The details are outlined on the front page of Wednesday’s edition of El Mundo Deportivo, expanding on the story from the same outlet which cites quotes from Inter CEO Beppe Marotta.

“There is a clause that expires on July 7,” Marotta is cited as saying. “Let’s see what Barcelona will want to do first and then we will sit at a table with the player and see what to do.”

Martinez’s €111m release clause appears to be the biggest stumbling block in the deal and the report admits that a number of players may need to be used in exchange plus cash for the player.

It is believed that the striker is the number one transfer priority for Barcelona this summer, with the club viewing he 22-year-old as the long-term successor to the ageing Luis Suarez.

The Argentine international has netted 16 goals 31 appearances for the Milanese giants this campaign and has particularly impressed in European competition, scoring five in six outings in the Champions League.

Martinez’s current deal runs to June 2023 and was signed in July 2018, when Inter paid Racing Club a reported €22.7m for his services and he has swiftly established himself as a star in Italy.