Granada talk with Napoli forward Callejon

Granada are hopeful of making out-of-contract Napoli forward Jose Callejon their landmark arrival of the summer transfer window.

Former Spain international Callejon is expected to leave the Stadio San Paolo when his deal expires at the end of the current campaign and a return to Spanish football now appears to be likely.

A report in Fichajes.net claims the Andalusian club are now leading the race for Callejon and believe he will replacement for the winger Alvaro Vadillo, whose deal at Granada expires this summer and is expected to join Celta Vigo.

Napoli signed Callejon in the summer of 2013 from Real Madrid in a €10m deal and he has since made 336 appearances, scoring 80 goals and providing 77 assists for the club.

Despite being aged 33, the forward has still been instrumental for Napoli this campaign and he has made 32 appearances across all competitions to date, while he has been linked with Sevilla and Valencia this year.

Callejon previously made 152 appearances across spells at Espanyol (97 between 2008 and 2011) and Madrid (55 between 2011 and 2013).