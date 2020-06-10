Athletic Bilbao to sign Levante goalkeeper Fernandez

Athletic Club Bilbao are reportedly set to sign Levante goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez this summer.

El Mundo Deportivo cite reports from Cadena Cope that the 29-year-old has already decided to leave the Valencia-based club this summer and will now return to the San Mames.

It is claimed by the report to be a pre-emptive move by the Basque club, who anticipate the departure of their first-choice goalkeeper Iago Herrerin this summer.

Fernandez has excelled at Levante since his move two summers ago from second division club Numancia, having spent the majority of his professional career with Villarreal’s B team.

As highlighted by data collecting website fbref.com, Fernandez tops multiple data measurements on La Liga goalkeepers based on shot-stopping. He has made more saves (121) than any other goalkeeper this campaign and also has the highest percentage of shots saved at 0.77. He also tops the measures of stopping xG from opposition players.