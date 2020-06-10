After 93 days away…La Liga returns with Seville derby

La Liga will resume tonight with the highly-anticipated Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis after over three months with no action.

The last match played in the top-flight of Spanish football saw Real Sociedad run out 2-1 victors at Eibar on 10 March – 93 days ago.

That clash at Ipurua was the first in La Liga played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and later that week Spanish football was suspended indefinitely.

The front pages of Thursday’s editions of both Marca and Diario AS have unsurprisingly led their coverage on the news that football is now back in Spain.

Indeed, football returned in the country on Thursday night as Rayo Vallecano defeated Albacete 1-0 in the Segunda division – completing the second half of an encounter which was abandoned at half-time in December.

There are 11 rounds of action remaining in La Liga with the competition expected to be completed in July.