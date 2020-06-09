Valencia look to sign Mexican defender Cesar Montes

Valencia are keen to sign Monterrey defender and Mexico international Cesar Montes this summer, according to a report in Marca.

The 23-year-old has won 10 caps for his nation and is a star at club level, with Los Che’s scouting team watching him extensively before the suspension of football across the globe.

The central defender has clocked up 172 first-team appearances for Monterrey – where he has spent the entirety of his professional career – and is now said to be keen on a move to European football.

His transfer value is said to be between €8m-10m, a sum that would be within Valencia’s budget in a normal transfer window but with the economic situation across football particularly precarious, it could lead into issues.

However, officials at the Mestalla are said to be putting together a package of €4m that would see them buy 50% of the player’s rights from the Mexican club, allowing him to join this summer before they pay out the remaining half the following year.

Valencia are keen to bolster their defence this summer as club captain Ezequiel Garay is set to leave as a free agent at the end of his contract.