Sevilla look to Inter’s Borja Valero as Banega replacement

Sevilla are considering a move for veteran Inter midfielder Borja Valero as a replacement for the outgoing Ever Banega this summer.

Banega is set to bring his second stint at the Andalusian club to an end this summer as he has agreed to join Al-Shabab.

Valero, 35, is coming to the end of his contract at the Milanese giants, whom he joined at a cost of €6.5m from Serie A rivals Fiorentina in the summer of 2017.

A report in fichajes.net outlines how the former Villarreal midfielder he has now been identified by Sevilla with a transfer possible with Valero playing only a squad role under Antonio Conte this campaign.

The midfielder started his career at Real Madrid and also had two stints in Spain with Real Mallorca either side of playing with West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Banega has made over 200 appearances in all competitions across to spells with the Andalucian club, firstly between 2014 and 2016, before returning to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2017, after an unsuccessful season with Serie A side Inter.