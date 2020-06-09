Schalke look to sign Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico is wanted by Bundesliga side Schalke this summer to replace Alexander Nubel, who will join Bayern Munich.

That is according to a report in fichajes.net, who outline how Sevilla are looking for a buying club for the goalkeeper while the German outfit are looking for a replacement for the outgoing Nubel.

Rico is on loan in the French capital until the end of the current campaign and is primarily a back-up to Keylor Navas, who was signed on a permanent deal from Real Madrid this summer.

The Spaniard has only played two Ligue 1 matches for Thomas Tuchel’s side this campaign – a 2-1 victory over Brest and 4-3 victory over Bordeaux.

Rico’s contract at Sevilla expires in the summer of 2021 and it is said that while PSG want a permanent deal, they believe their €10m option to sign the player is excessive – as outlined earlier this season by El Mundo Deportivo.

The goalkeeper spent last season on loan at Fulham, but he was unable to stop their relegation from the top-flight in England.