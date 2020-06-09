Real Madrid’s Odriozola wants return to Real Sociedad

Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola wants to return to Real Sociedad this summer once his loan spell at Bayern Munich ends.

Odriozola joined Bayern on a loan deal for the remainder of the season in January but has featured just once in the Bundesliga for the club and playing seven minutes in the DFB Pokal – a paltry total of 70 minutes.

Now a report in La Razon outlines the fact that the full-back wants to re-join La Real and cites him as telling Mundo de Amazon: “I would like to return to Real Sociedad some day.”

The Spain international moved to Madrid in a €40m deal from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2018 but failed to dislodge the long-term right-back Carvajal in the position in the Spanish capital.

The 24-year-old has featured in just 18 La Liga matches for the club and has lost his way since his time in the Basque Country, where he was widely regarded as one of the hottest-rated prospects in La Liga.

Odriozola recently hinted in an interview with El Chiringuito that he could be open to a move to Sevilla, with his future hanging in the balance: “Sevilla are a great club and the Sevilla anthem gives me goosebumps!”