Porto hopeful on deal for Barcelona’s Miranda

FC Porto have joined Real Betis and Schalke in the hope of landing Barcelona defender Juan Miranda next season, report Diario Sport.

It follows a report in Diario Sport last week which claimed the left-back will stay in Gelsenkirchen – where he is currently on a season-long loan arrangement – in the hope of continuing his progress rather than returning to the Camp Nou in a back-up role.

The 20-year-old has featured in just seven matches this season – starting only three – and will not meet the minimum of 20 matches to trigger the automatic extension of the loan deal by a further season this summer, meaning his future is now unclear.

However, the hopes of Porto of signing the player have been boosted by former Blaugrana goalkeeper Vitor Baia winning the club’s vice-presidency and likelihood of boosting ties with the Catalan club.

Betis – where Miranda started his youth career – are also said to be in the running.

The left-back made four first-team appearances for Ernesto Valverde’s Barcelona side last season including the Champions League group stage game at home to Tottenham in December 2018.

However, he did not feature in La Liga for the Blaugrana with Jordi Alba the club’s established left-back, while the club went on to sign Junior Firpo in the position last summer.