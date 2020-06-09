Manchester United looking for low cost signing of Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez

Manchester United are eyeing snapping up out-of-favour Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez on a bargain deal this summer.

Marca draw upon reports from England – though no specific media outlets are mentioned – that the Red Devils will look to poach the Colombian in a low cost operation.

It follows a report in The Sun that the discount price on the player this summer means United could land him and not compromise their budget on priority targets.

Los Blancos are said to be prioritising an exit for the midfielder, who is no longer part of Zinedine Zidane’s first-team plans and is one of the club’s higher earners.

James has started just four La Liga games for the club this season and has not featured in a single minute of league action since October’s 1-0 loss at Real Mallorca.

The Colombia midfielder’s contract expires in 2021 and a report from April in Diario AS claimed Manchester United, Everton, Juventus and Napoli were all among the clubs interested.

The former Porto playmaker returned to Los Blancos last summer following a two-year loan deal at Bayern Munich.

James netted 15 goals and provided 20 assists in 67 games for the Bavarian club between 2017 and 2019.