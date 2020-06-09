Juventus held talks for Atletico Madrid defender Savic – agent

The agent of Atletico de Madrid central defender Stefan Savic has confirmed there have previously been contacts over a move with Italian champions Juventus.

The 29-year-old has clocked up 151 first-team appearances for Atleti since a 2015 move from Fiorentina and has become a constant in the back four for Diego Simeone’s side.

A report in La Razon carries quotes from TuttoJuve: “In the past there was some conversations with Juventus, but nothing concrete was ever reached.

“For now it is only speculation and they are simply rumours, Stefan has a contract until 2023 and he is very happy at Atletico.”

A report from Fichajes.net last month claimed the Montenegrin international is now one of a number of central defensive options being considered by Valencia, although his reported €25m asking price may prove to be problematic for any suitors.

Savic has been playing at the top level of European football for the best part of a decade having joined Manchester City from Partizan Belgrade in 2011, before moving on to Italy two years later.

His prominence for Atleti has grown this season after a series of defensive exits last summer including Lucas Hernandez and Diego Godin.