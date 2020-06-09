Former Real Madrid doctor says Gareth Bale is the “best athlete I’ve seen”

Former Real Madrid club doctor Jesus Olmo has revealed some of his thoughts about the club’s players from his time there, and has raised some eyebrows with one particular comment.

In an interview with Spanish magazine Ideal, Olmo named Gareth Bale as the best player he’d worked with, from an athletic point of view.

“Possibly the best athlete I’ve seen is Gareth Bale,” he commented.

“He’s a natural athlete capable of excelling at practically any sport. He has unusual genetics and athletic ability, and I would say technical ability as well,” he went on to say.

There are certainly some pretty good genes in the mix there. Bale is tall, ridiculously fast and strong, and if it wasn’t for his injuries, would probably be regarded far more highly among the world’s best.

Of course the elephant in the room here is Cristiano Ronaldo, currently probably searching his own name on Google, reading this and scoffing at the idea that there are any athletes on the planet, let alone at Real Madrid, better than him.

Well, Cristiano, we’re afraid this is a pretty solid source, and we’re going to have to take his word for it.