Barcelona beat Real Madrid to Rayo teenage star Fabian Luzzi

Rayo Vallecano teenage star Fabian Luzzi has chosen to join Barcelona ahead of offers from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

That is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, which claims that whilst no deal has yet been signed the player has chosen to move to Blaugrana youth ranks ahead of switching across the Spanish capital.

The 16-year-old is said to be one of the highest rated youngsters in Spanish football and whilst he has been training with the first-team squad in Vallecas, he has yet to make his professional debut.

It follows on from a report in Marca that Barcelona want to sign the Brazil-born striker, although Rayo – where the player has spent the past four-and-a-half years – are trying to persuade him to stay.

The forward was capped at Under-16 level by Spain earlier this year and since celebrating his 16th birthday, he has been allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

Luzzi is not the only young Rayo star who Barcelona have set their sights on, as outlined last month by Marca, the Catalan giants are also monitoring central defender Martin Pascual.