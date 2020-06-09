Arsenal offer for Espanyol’s Marc Roca, Milan in the frame

Milan are set to rival Arsenal to sign Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca this summer, according to Diario Sport.

Roca, 23, has established himself as a star player at the RCDE Stadium and was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer.

A star at Under-21 level with Spain, it is widely thought that Roca will be a part of the senior national team in the coming years and he has started 24 league games for Espanyol this season.

However, his club remain at the foot of La Liga and the possibility of relegation is playing a part in clouding his future in Catalonia.

Arsenal are said to have made an approach for the player while Milan are currently compiling information on the player before lodging a similar offer.

The central midfielder has only made 114 first-team appearances for the Catalan club but has been widely praised for his technical ability, positional sense and leadership qualities.

Roca has a deal at Espanyol through to 2022 while in April Diario Sport linked him with a move to Arsenal this summer should Dani Ceballos move on.