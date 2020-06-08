Zinedine Zidane has 2 of Real Madrid front 3 already decided

Marca are always well connected when it comes to Real Madrid’s internal workings, and today they claim to know the thinking of the club’s manager with regards to his lineup for next week.

Zinedine Zidane has a wealth of options available to him throughout his team, but in attack in particular he’s got a plethora of players to choose from.

According to the paper, his thinking on the front three is almost decided.

Karim Benzema will lead the line, as he has done throughout Zidane’s reign. Out wide, Eden Hazard, last summer’s star signing, has his place secure. He was unable to really get up to speed in the season so far, and will hope this second chance goes better.

That leaves one space to be filled, and the front runners are Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale. The two of them are apparently battling to impress their manager in training, hoping to get the nod against Eibar on Sunday.

Asensio has played only once since last July thanks to a serious injury, so must be second favourite as it stands.

On the other hand, given nobody has played for almost 3 months, perhaps it’s a level playing field after all.