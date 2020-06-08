Suso doubtful for Sevilla v Real Betis derby clash

Sevilla midfielder Suso is in danger of missing their derby showdown with Real Betis this week due to a persistent injury.

The Spanish international has sat out a full week of training for Julen Lopetegui’s side after he aggravated a knee problem on their return to light training.

According to reports from Marca, Lopetegui is likely to leave him out of the clash with their local rivals on June 11, due an intense run of games in the coming weeks.

The Andalucians will now face Levante, Barcelona and Villarreal in the next 14 days, following La Liga’s fixture confirmation.

Suso’s injury is not thought to be serious, and Lopetegui will be counting on the AC Milan loanee, after a solid start at the club following his arrival in January.

Aside from the 26-year old, Lopetegui should have a clean bill of health as Real Betis head for the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

However, Nemanja Gudelj miss out due to a one game suspension.