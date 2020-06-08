Sergio Reguilon refuses to speak about his future

With La Liga returning this week, attention is turning to the present. But that won’t stop the occasional glace towards the transfer window, which will follow hot on the heels of this last hectic spurt of games.

Thursday night sees the season return with a spicy derby game – Betis against Sevilla. But even there, players are being asked about their futures rather than the game.

Sergio Reguilon is on loan at Sevilla from Real Madrid, but his good performances this season have seen him linked with not only a potential return to his parent club, but also with moves abroad.

He’s no letting himself be draw on it, however.

“To talk about where I’m going to play next season would be a big mistake,” he said in quotes on Canal Sur TV, as picked up by El Espanol.

He insisted he preferred to concentrate on the matters at hand before getting ahead of himself.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, really. I just know that my contract with Sevilla finishes… we will talk about it when the time comes.”

That’s the right attitude. The last thing any fan wants is to see their player pondering a move in public and then losing a derby game.