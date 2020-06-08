RB Leipzig reject permanent Angelino deal

RB Leipzig will not be exercising their purchase option on Manchester City defender Angelino ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Spanish full back joined Julian Nagelsmann’s side from City on a six month loan deal back in January.

The Bundesliga club do have a €30m purchase clause available on the 23-year old, but due to budget cuts this summer, he will now return to Manchester.

Angelino has enjoyed a strong start to life in Germany, with Nagelsmann keen on keeping him, but the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted their plans.

“I think we will qualify for the Champions League, via the Bundesliga Top Four,” the German coach told an interview with Bild, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“However, even if we do qualify, I don’t think we will buy Patrik Schick or Angelino.

“We cannot waste resources, even if we do qualify. We have a strict budget, that must be respected.”

Pep Guardiola brought Angelino back to City a the start of the 2019-20 season, after selling him to PSV just 11 months before, via a buy back clause on the Galician defender.

However, his first team opportunities at the Etihad Stadium will remain restricted due to the presence of Benjamin Mendy, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Joao Cancelo ahead of him at the Premier League side.