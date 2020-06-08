Quique Setien calls Lautaro Martinez a “great player” but refuses to say more

The return of actual La Liga football has slowed down the pace of the rumour mill somewhat, but don’t think those big moves are being forgotten.

The move of Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona – if it happens – looks set to be the biggest of all, and the Inter Milan striker is without question the most anticipated transfer of the summer so far.

At times it’s looked pretty unrealistic given the financial effects of the coronavirus crisis on clubs. But now it’s back on the table, and even Quique Setien, Barca coach, is being drawn on the subject.

“I like all the great players. But I usually don’t speak about those who aren’t part of Barcelona”, Setien said on Spanish TV channel Movistar, as quoted by Football Italia here.

He’s hardly poured his heart out, but he knows exactly what he’s doing when he calls someone a “great player.”

Whether he will end up coaching him depends on whether Barcelona can get the deal done – and of course whether Setien can keep his job until next season too.