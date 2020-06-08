Nacho picks up injury, will miss Real Madrid La Liga return

Real Madrid have today announced that Nacho has picked up an injury in the club’s return to training.

According to AS, the versatile defender will be out for around three weeks with a calf injury.

It’s a blow for Los Blancos to be losing their players before the action is even back, but if anyone has the squad to cope with it, it’s them. Nacho is also not likely to be a first choice option for Zinedine Zidane at the back, although his ability to play across the back line has come in handy countless times in games.

Every club is expecting to have issues with muscular problems after their players return to full action after an unprecedented and sudden break from action.

Nacho may just be the first of many.

On the other hand, this break has also allowed many injures stars to return to fitness – including Madrid stars like Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio.