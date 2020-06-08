Martin Braithwaite keen to learn from Luis Suarez at Barcelona

Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite has spoken of his delight at finally getting the chance to work with teammate Luis Suarez.

Suarez returned to full training last week, after undergoing knee surgery back in January.

That injury was supposed to keep the Uruguayan international sidelined until next season, however the coronavirus suspension of the 2019-20 season has allowed him a chance to return.

Suarez’s injury controversially facilitated Braithwaite’s move to the Camp Nou from Leganes, after La Liga made a transfer exemption due to their injury crisis.

But, the Danish international is refusing to focus on the potential negativity ahead of the restarting of their campaign against Real Mallorca this weekend.

“I am very happy that Luis is able to return. He was injured when I arrived, and we have not been able to play together,” he told an interview with Goal.

“I want to play with him, and learn from him. He is one of the best strikers in the world.”

Leganes boss Javier Aguirre heavily criticised the decision to allow Barcelona to complete a deal for Braithwaite, with his own side not allowed to bring in a replacement.

The former Middlesbrough forward netted 10 La Liga goals across 12 months with Aguirre’s side, but he is yet to find the net since joining Barcelona.