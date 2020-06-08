Lionel Messi passed fit for La Liga restart

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has confirmed Lionel Messi will be fit for their La Liga clash away at Real Mallorca this weekend.

La Blaugrana restart their title defence with a trip to the Balearic Islands on June 13, ahead of a high stakes end of season run in.

However, the defending champions have been boosted by the news that Messi is on track to recover from a thigh injury.

“Messi has not trained due to a precaution, but he is perfectly fine and will not have any problems,” he told an interview with Movistar, reported via Marca.

“We are facing a concentrated run of games, and I want to have Messi on the pitch as much as possible.”

Setien also confirmed Luis Suarez is back in full training and the Uruguayan international will be included in the squad to face Vicente Moreno’s side.

The former Liverpool man has been sidelined since January, after undergoing knee surgery, but due to the extension of the 2019-20 season, he is now set to return.

French international pair Ousmane Dembele and Clement Lenglet will miss out, through injury and suspension respectively, with Samuel Umtiti set to step in for Lenglet.