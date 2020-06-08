Inter Milan linked with Alvaro Morata switch

Inter Milan are reportedly considering a shock move for Alvaro Morata, if Edinson Cavani joins Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Serie A giants have also been linked with Cavani, but the Uruguayan international appears almost certain to join Diego Simeone’s side ahead of the 2020-21 season.

If Cavani arrives in Madrid in the coming months, Simeone will have four senior options at centre forward, including Morata, Diego Costa and Joao Felix.

According to reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport, that could potentially set in motion an offer for Morata.

Atletico Madrid confirmed their intention to activate their purchase clause on the Spanish international, with a €55m payment to Chelsea due in July.

Any potential deal to allow Morata to head for the San Siro would have to include a similar fee, in order to justify such a quick sale.

Antonio Conte is likely to be in the market for a striker ahead of the new season, with Lautaro Martinez heavily linked with a €111m move to Barcelona.