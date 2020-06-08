Ghana teammate tips Thomas Partey for Atletico Madrid exit

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has been encouraged to leave the club this summer by Ghanaian teammate Joseph Larweh Attamah.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with talks over his contract stalling at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The 26-year old currently has a €50m release clause included in his deal with Diego Simeone’s side, and the club want to increase this to €80m in order to ward off interest.

However, Attamah has joined fellow Ghanaian stars Kasim Nuhu and Edwin Gyasi in calling on Partey to move to England.

“I would be happy if he goes to Arsenal. He’s done everything at Atletico, and is recognised as one of the world’s best midfielders,” he told an interview with Ghanaian outlet Citi TV, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“He has to go to another league to prove himself. He needs people to know he is capable of succeeding outside of Spain.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has registered an interest in signing Partey, however, his €50m clause could be the limit of their financial budget if the club misses out on European qualification.

However, the Gunners are in a stronger position to offer him a consistent first team role, with United already well stocked for midfield options.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with a move for Ajax schemer Donny van de Beek, as a midfield partner for Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes for next season.