Enrique Cerezo: Atletico Madrid can win the Champions League

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo believes they can win this season’s Champions League, ahead of its proposed return in August.

UEFA are yet to confirm a return date for the competition, but plans are already underway to play games behind closed doors.

Los Rojiblancos secured a dramatic win at defending champions Liverpool to secure their place in the quarter finals, in the final European game prior to the suspension.

That result has boosted hopes of a first Champions League title for Atletico, and Cerezo is confident Diego Simeone’s side can go all the way.

“We are in a difficult situation in La Liga, as we need to finish in the Top Four,” he told an interview with Movistar, reported via Marca.

“But, we are doing well in the Champions League, and are just a few games away from reaching our goal of winning it.

“We are a special team. Do not be surprised to see a team win the Champions League in front of an empty stadium, and this could be our year.”

Simeone has led Atletico to two Champions League finals during his time in charge, losing to Real Madrid in 2014 and 2016.

They will have to wait to find out their next opponents, with only half of this season’s last 16 games completed, with the potential for a meeting with either Real or Barcelona still a possibility.