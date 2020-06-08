Dani Ceballos hints at Arsenal stay ahead of crucial year

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos has indicated he could remain at Arsenal next season, ahead of a crunch year in 2020.

The Spanish international joined the Gunners on a season long deal at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

After falling out of favour under Unai Emery, he has returned to the side following the mid season arrival of Mikel Arteta.

The Basque coach is a fan of the former Real Betis star, and wants to keep him on a permanent basis, with a €40m offer reportedly already on the table from the Premier League side.

Ceballos has now hinted he could stay in North London, due to the greater chances of first team football in 2020-21.

“My objective for next season is to play in the European Championships and the Olympics,” he told an interview with Canal Sur, reported via Marca.

“But that will depend on my performances next season, and I must be in a team where I have an important role to play.

“However the future appears to be far away at the moment, and will be decided in the summer.”

Real Madrid are willing to sell Ceballos in the coming months, but they could demand a higher fee from Arsenal to secure a deal.

Arteta’s hand will be forced based on whether or not Arsenal can secure a European qualification spot in the coming weeks.

His side are currently 9th in the Premier League table, three points off a Europa League position, and eight away from a Champions League place, with ten games to go.