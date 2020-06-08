CIES – PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe rated at €259m

PSG star Kylian Mbappe is the most expensive player in world football, according to data from the International Soccer Observatory (CIES).

The French international has not seen his value impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with a current valuation of €259.2m for the 21-year old, as per reports in Diario AS.

Mbappe has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Liverpool in recent weeks, but if these figures are accurate, he is unlikely to be leaving Paris this summer.

His lead at the top is clear, with a €64.5m gap to Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling in second place.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar have both dropped out of the Top 20, with new values of €62.8m and €87.2m respectively.

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann is the only La Liga player ranked inside the Top Ten, in 8th, at €136.4m.

Lionel Messi comes in at 22nd on the list, priced at €100m, with Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez the highest valued Spanish international at €97.7m.