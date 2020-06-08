Barcelona reject Manchester United interest in Ansu Fati

Barcelona have reportedly turned down a €100m offer from Manchester United for rising teenage star Ansu Fati in recent weeks.

Reports from Diario Sport over the weekend claimed club president Josep Bartomeu rejected a big money offer from an unnamed club.

The same outlet has now stated it was Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side that registered an interest in the 17-year old striker.

Barcelona’s stance on their teen star remains unmoved, with the Catalan giants confident of agreeing a new long term contract with him before the start of the 2020-21 season.

His current deal runs expires in 2022, with the option to extend it until 2024, alongside an salary increase for the Spanish U21 international.

Fati’s contract is rumoured to include a €170m release clause, following his elevation into Barcelona’s first team this season.

The report adds La Blaugrana will outline their commitment to keeping hold of the Guinea-Bissau born attacker, by inserting a €400m exit clause into any new contract.