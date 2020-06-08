Barcelona chase Rayo Vallecano teenager Fabian Luzzi

Barcelona are reportedly on the trail of Rayo Vallecano teenage star Fabian Luzzi, ahead of a summer bid for the 16-year old.

Brazilian born Luzzi has been training with Rayo’s first team in 2020, but he is yet to make a senior appearance for Paco Jemez’s side.

Luzzi has established himself as a deadly finisher at underage level, with four consecutive seasons as the club’s top scorer.

He has also impressed at U16 level for La Roja, after making his international debut in February.

According to reports from Marca, Rayo are aware of Barcelona’s growing interest in Puzzi, but the Segunda Division side are determined to keep him in Madrid.

However, the player has not yet responded to Rayo’s offer of a new long term contract, with La Blaugrana already rumoured to be in negotiations with his agent.

Quique Setien’s side are also tracking another Rayo youngster, Martin Pascual, following his first team breakthrough this season, with Rayo valuing the 20-year old at around €800,000.