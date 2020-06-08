Ajax lower Donny van de Beek’s asking price

Ajax are reportedly considering lowering their asking price of €55m for Real Madrid target Donny van de Beek this summer.

Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for the Dutch international ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

However, Premier League giants Manchester United are now rumoured to be ahead of Zinedine Zidane’s side in the race to sign the 24-year old.

According to reports from The Times, United are already in negotiations with the Eredivisie side, ahead of a €40m summer bid.

That represents a €15m reduction from what Real Madrid were quoted for van de Beek, less than 12 months ago.

Ajax want to secure a quick deal, in order to avoid another damaging long running transfer saga surrounding one of their star players.

But, despite the reported willingness to reduce prices due to the economic impact of coronavirus, Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar confirmed last month, the club would not be offering discounts on key players, as per reports from Diario AS.