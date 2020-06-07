Valencia remain keen on Osasuna star Chimy Avila

Valencia are continuing to monitor Osasuna forward Chimy Avila, despite the Argentinian suffering a serious knee injury in January.

Los Che were linked with 26-year old during the winter transfer window, however, his unfortunate injury blocked any potential move away from the El Sadar.

He is not expected to feature again this season, despite the extension of the 2019-20 campaign, with Osasuna confirming his rehabilitation will not be completed until August.

But, according to reports from El Desmarque, Albert Celades is still keen on a move, if Avila makes a full recovery from injury this summer.

Osaunsa are likely to demand a fee in the region of €15m, with the former Huesca man under contract with Jagoba Arrasate’s side until 2023.

Avila stood out for Huesca last season, despite their relegation, with a strong return of 10 La Liga goals in 20 starts.

He has maintained that impressive form in 2019-20, with nine league goals in 18 games, prior to his mid-season injury.