Valencia face injury concerns over Ferran Torres and Maxi Gomez

Valencia boss Albert Celades will wait for injury updates on Ferran Torres and Maxi Gomez ahead of their La Liga return next week.

The pair sat out an intra-squad friendly this weekend due to injury, with Celades confirming both players are building their fitness in individual sessions, according to reports from Diario AS.

Torres is expected to be fit in time for the clash with neighbours Levante on June 12, but Gomez is rated as highly doubtful.

The Uruguayan international is still working his way back into the squad after undergoing surgery prior to the suspension of La Liga in March.

However, there was some positive injury news for Celades, with midfield duo Dani Parejo and Geoffrey Kondogbia returning for the friendly match.

Both players are expected to be fit in time to face Paco Lopez’s side next weekend, as Valencia look to push their case for a European spot by the end of the season.