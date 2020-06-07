Robin Le Normand extends Real Sociedad stay until 2024

Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand has committed his future to the club, by signing a new deal until 2024.

The French centre back has been a key player for La Real this season, with 17 appearances in all competitions for Imanol Alguacil’s side.

The 23-year old was contracted until 2022, but the Basque side have moved quickly to extend his deal due to his rise to first team regular in 2020.

The former Brest defender revealed his delight at agreeing the deal, with the team set for an exciting end to the 2019-20 season.

“I am very proud. This is something I wanted to achieve, and the club have given me the confidence to extend until 2024,” as per reports from Diario AS.

“I want to continue to improve, and to achieve important things with La Real.

“There will be a super exciting end to the season, with European positions at stake, and we will give everything to achieve that.”

Alguacil’s side are currently in fourth place ahead of what could be a five-team battle to secure two Champions League qualification spots.

They restart their La Liga campaign at home to Osasuna on June 14, followed by crunch games against Real Madrid, Getafe, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the coming weeks.