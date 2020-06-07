Quique Setien: Barcelona need to be perfect to win La Liga title

Quique Setien believes his Barcelona side must win all of their remaining games in 2019-20, in order to retain their La Liga title.

The Catalan giants have a two-point lead at the top, over El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, ahead of the season’s restart next weekend.

However, Setien’s side face tough run of games in the coming weeks, and the former Real Betis boss has no room for error.

“We think we have to win all of our games if we want to be champions,” he told an interview with Marca.

“We are in a good mental state for the restart, and we will see how the matches develop and the difficulties posed by our rivals.”

La Blaugrana return to action with a trip to Real Mallorca on June 12, followed by clashes with Sevilla, Atletico Madrid and neighbours Espanyol.

Setien also faces the task of securing a 13th successive Champions League quarter final, when the competition potentially resumes in August.

Antoine Griezmann’s goal secured a 1-1 draw last 16 first leg draw away at Napoli on February 25, in their last European game before the competition’s suspension in March.