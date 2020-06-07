Pedro Rodriguez open to Valencia switch

Chelsea forward Pedro Rodriguez could join La Liga side Valencia on a free transfer this summer, according to Diario Sport.

The veteran winger is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of June, and he is unlikely to extend his stay in London.

This uncertainty has opened up speculation over his next move, with Serie A giants AS Roma also rumoured to be tracking him.

The former Barcelona man is reportedly keen on a return to Spain, but his current wages are likely to be outside of Los Che’s current budget.

If he is willing to lower his demands, a move could be thrashed out in the coming months, but Valencia are unlikely to break their pay structure to secure a deal for the 33-year old.

Albert Celades’ transfer budget will be determined by the club’s final league position at the end of 2019-20, with European qualification vital to securing a financial boost.