Neymar still wants Barcelona move for 2020-21 campaign

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar still wants to secure his dream summer move back to Barcelona ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Brazilian international has consistently stated his desire to return to the Camp Nou in the last 12 months, but the two clubs are still some way apart in their valuations of him.

PSG reportedly quoted the Catalan giants €200m for the 28-year old last summer, but Barcelona rejected that as too high.

The French club have now lowered their asking price to €150m, with Neymar unlikely to extend his stay at the club beyond 2022.

According to the front page of Monday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, Neymar remains committed to pushing through a deal at all costs.

The report adds he also wants to leave PSG on good terms, in order to facilitate a smoother exit from Thomas Tuchel’s side.

With the 2019-20 Ligue 1 season already over, Neymar’s final chance to win another title in 2020, comes via the Champions League.

Neymar scored in both legs of PSG’s last 16 win over Borussia Dortmund, and Tuchel’s side will fancy their chances of breaking their Champions League quarter final hoodoo when the competition potentially resumes in August.