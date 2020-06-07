Napoli are ‘confident’ of retaining Fabian Ruiz for 2020-21 season

Napoli are confident of holding on to midfielder Fabian Ruiz this summer, despite him being linked to a host of top European clubs.

The Spanish international has been monitored by Manchester City, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the last 12 months.

A move to Real Madrid appears to be the most likely option, however, according to the Serie A side’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli, he is set to remain in Naples.

“Fabian has three years left on his contract, and he is happy here at Napoli,” he told an interview with Sky Sports Italia.

“I think he will stay here (this summer), and we will discuss a contract extension next year.”

Giuntoli’s comments are unlikely to reduce the speculation surrounding the 24-year old, particularly if interested parties are willing to meet their rumoured asking price of €80m.

However, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, big money transfers are set to be reduced this summer for clubs across the continent.

Napoli will discuss an extension with Ruiz later in the year, but if he declines their offer to stay beyond 2023, the Italian club are could sell him before his value drops.