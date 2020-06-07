Miralem Pjanic only wants Barcelona move this summer

Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic is only interested in a move to Barcelona ahead of the 2019-20 season, despite links to Chelsea and PSG.

The Bosnian international has been linked with a summer move to the Camp Nou, with Maurizio Sarri’s side reportedly willing to accept an offer in the region of €60m.

However, despite the interest from England and France, reports from Italian outlet Tuttosport claim the 30-year old only has eyes for La Liga.

He is rumoured to have already confirmed this message to the club, and rejected the chance to discuss other options on the table.

Pjanic is under contract in Turin until 2023, and despite their potential openness to a sale, Juventus are under no pressure to lower their asking price.

The former AS Roma man will now wait to see if Barcelona can meet Juventus’ valuation, as part of a rebuilding project in Catalonia.

Quique Setien is also tracking Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, who has a release clause of €111m at the San Siro, with the Argentina international viewed as a long term successor to Luis Suarez.