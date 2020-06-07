Manchester United challenge Real Madrid for Donny van de Beek

¡Manchester United have reportedly edged ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek this summer.

Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for the Dutch international 12 months ago, after failing in their pursuit of United star Paul Pogba.

However, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have opened talks with the 23-year old.

United are rumoured to be hoping to benefit from the financial uncertainty surrounding Real Madrid due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Blancos are willing to pay Ajax’s asking price of €50m, but United’s determination to secure a quick deal could push Zinedine Zidane’s side out of the negotiations.

Real Madrid are expected reignite their interest this summer, but that could already be too late, with the Premier League side keen to complete their summer transfer business as early as possible ahead of the 2020-21 season.