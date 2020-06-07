Liverpool chase Real Madrid target Adama Traore

Liverpool are reportedly determined to secure a deal for Real Madrid transfer target Adama Traore ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Wolves midfielder has enjoyed a brilliant season in both Premier League and Europa League action for Nuno Santo’s side.

However, despite being under contract at Molineux until 2023, he has been strongly linked with a big money exit this summer.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be tracking the ex Barcelona youth team star, however, according to reports in the Sunday Mirror, Jurgen Klopp also wants him at Anfield.

The 24-year old impressed in games against the Premier League leaders this season, with Klopp labelling him as ‘unplayable’.

Liverpool could be willing to pay between £50-60m for the Catalan born star, but Wolves are likely to drive that price up, as they prepare for a summer of interest in their key players.

Raul Jimenez is also the subject of strong transfer links, with Real Madrid and Manchester United both monitoring the Mexican international.