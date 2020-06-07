Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez offer Barcelona fitness boost

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are both expected to be fit for Barcelona’s La Liga return at Real Mallorca next weekend.

Quique Setien’s side head to the Balearic Islands on June 12, looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to five points over Real Madrid.

Suarez is back in full training for the first time since mid January, after undergoing knee surgery.

According to the front page of Sunday’s edition of Diario Sport, Messi will also travel, despite an injury scare last week.

The Argentinian international trained alone at the Camp Nou this weekend, away from the rest of the first team squad, but Setien is confident he will have recovered in time.

Samuel Umtiti and Ansu Fati have also returned following injuries in recent weeks, although the French defender is not likely to start for the league leaders.

Fati will continue as an option for Setien, ahead of a busy end of season run in.