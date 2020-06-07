Javier Tebas hints at fans returning to La Liga stadiums

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hinted at a potential return for a restricted number of fans at top flight matches in the near future.

The top two tiers of Spanish football restart next week behind closed doors, as part of a staggered emergence from the coronavirus state of alarm in Spain.

However, Tebas is committed to bringing supporters back into stadiums, and he confirmed that certain grounds could be permitted to do so, depending on their local lock down status.

“I am in favour of playing in front of the public as soon as possible,” as per reports from COPE, via Diario AS.

“It is possible that this could happen in some cities before others, and I am in favour of that.”

Tebas’ policy of allowing teams to bring fans back into grounds will benefit the regions entering into Phase 3 on June 8, with

However, the cities of Madrid and Barcelona as well as the community of Castilla y Leon, will only move into Phase 2 tomorrow, due to stricter measures imposed in these areas.

This will affect top flight clubs, including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Getafe, Leganes, Barcelona, Espanyol and Real Valladolid.

Valencia, Villarreal and Levante will also remain in Phase 2, following their local government’s decision to delay a move until June 14.

La Liga have also confirmed a second fortninght of fixtures for the restarted campaign, with Gameweeks 30 and 31 now confirmed.

HORARIOS | Conoce cuándo se jugarán los encuentros correspondientes a la jornada 30 de #LaLigaSantander.#VolverEsGanar — LaLiga (@LaLiga) June 7, 2020