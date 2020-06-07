Ivan Rakitic confirms no update on Barcelona contract talks

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has stated there has been no development in his contract talks with the club in recent weeks.

The Croatian international met with the club’s board in May, to discuss extending his current deal beyond June 2021.

Rakitic has insisted his commitment to staying in Catalonia, and has no intention of leaving, despite the deadlocked negotiations.

“I spoke with the club 10-15 days ago, and the conclusion is there is I have no more to discuss at this stage,” he told an interview with Croatian outlet TPortal.

“I have a contract until 2021, with an option until 2022, and Barcelona is where I want to be. I am confident I’ll be here longer.

“Of course it is difficult not to play as regularly as you want, but I respect the decision of the coach, as football is a team game.”

The primary stumbling block regarding a potential deal is rumoured to be Rakitic’s preference for a three year deal running until 2024.

However, La Blaugrana have a policy of only offering a maximum of two year contracts to current players, aged 30 or over.

The former Sevilla man has been linked with a return to the Estadio Benito Villamarin, alongside Inter Milan and Juventus, but he appears determined to stay at the Camp Nou.