David Silva linked with summer move to Qatar

Manchester City skipper David Silva has reportedly been offered a big money contract to join Qatari club Al-Duhail this summer.

The 34-year old midfielder has confirmed he will end a 10-year stay in Manchester when his City contract expires this summer.

He has been linked with a return to Spain, as well as a move to David Beckham’s new MLS franchise Inter Miami CF.

However, according to reports from the Daily Mirror, the Qatar Stars League side are now willing to go all out to secure the former Valencia star.

Al-Duhail are currently top of the domestic league, with four games left in the 2019-20 season, and they secured the high profile signing of Croatian international Mario Mandzukic in January.

Silva has established himself as a fans favourite at City, winning four Premier League titles alongside World and European titles during a 125-cap international career with La Roja durng his time in England.