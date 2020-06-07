Barcelona face losing Lautaro Martinez due to delays

Barcelona could end up missing out on Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez this summer, due to constant delays in their negotiations.

La Blaugrana have been consistently linked with an offer for the Argentina international, as soon as his €111m release clause is activated in July.

However, their reported hesitation over paying the full fee up front has increased outside interest in the 22-year old striker.

According to reports from Marca, Premier League giants Manchester United and arch domestic rivals Real Madrid are also monitoring his situation at the San Siro.

Martinez wants to secure a move to the Camp Nou, but Inter remain steadfast in their commitment to securing his full price.

The player himself is also rumoured to be requesting a pay increase from his current deal, which has created another stumbling block to a potential deal.

Barcelona’s players have agreed to a 70% salary cut due to the €150m revenue lost by the club in recent months, and Martinez’s wages would have to be budgeted into their new pay structure.