AS Roma star Diego Perotti hints at Sevilla return in 2020

AS Roma midfielder Diego Perotti is reportedly keen on a surprise return to former club Sevilla ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The Argentinian international made 159 appearances for the Andalucian side between 2008 and 2014, before heading off to Genoa, and onto the Stadio Olimpico in 2016.

The 31-year old played a key role in Sevilla’s 2010 Copa del Rey triumph and their 2014 Europa League title under Unai Emery.

His attachment with the club remains strong, and he told an interview with Radio Roma, reported via Mundo Deportivo, he could return.

“I have very good memories of Sevilla, as I grew up so much at the club.

“They gave me a chance to play in Spain, and I am very grateful.

“The future is difficult to predict, but I would consider Sevilla, if there was an offer available.”

He also hinted at his ex

Perotti has 12 months left on his contract with Paulo Fonseca’s side, but after starting just Serie A games in 2019-20, he has been linked with an exit.

Sevilla are likely to be in the market for reinforcements this summer, with Nolito and Sergio Reguilon potentially moving on.

A cut price deal, in the region of €5m, could be tempting for the versatile Perotti.