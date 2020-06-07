Ander Herrera tips Edinson Cavani for La Liga switch

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed teammate Edinson Cavani is determined to secure a move to La Liga.

The Uruguayan international has been heavily linked with a switch to Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with his PSG contract set to expire next month.

But despite speculation the would reject Atletico, due a deal breaking down in January, Herrera claims the veteran forward is very close to a move.

“I know Cavani wants to play in Spain,” he told an interview with Diario AS.

“He loves the league and the country, he asks me about it a lot.

“However, since we left Paris I’ve not spoken to him about his situation.”

Diego Simeone is reportedly open to a move, as he looks for a cheap and experienced option to balance with Alvaro Morata, Diego Costa and Joao Felix next season.

Cavani was granted permission by PSG to return to Uruguay during the Ligue 1 suspension, however, he is expected to return and confirm his future in the coming weeks.

The former Napoli forward will leave Paris as the French club’s all time leading goalscorer, after netting 200 goals in 300 appearances following his arrival in 2013.