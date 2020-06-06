(Video) Francisco Trincao gets Barcelona fans excited with cool finish

La Liga isn’t back just yet, but Barcelona fans are still getting to see one of their players in action.

Francisco Trincao plays for Braga still, but has been signed by the Catalan club and will likely join them either this summer or next.

Now the Liga NOS is back in action, Cules can see their exciting new addition tearing things up in Portugal, and he got things going with a bang last night, netting in a thrilling 3-2 defeat.

It’s a crisp finish across his body, showing the superb technique that Barca are signing him for.

You can see his strike in the video embedded here:

🔥 ¡Qué golazo de Trincao! ⚡ Remate cruzado del portugués para volver a adelantar al SC Braga 🔵🔴 El Camp Nou le espera… pic.twitter.com/SX4ocBt687 — Diario SPORT (@sport) June 5, 2020

(Footage from Sport TV)